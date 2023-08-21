“Sincerely I don’t need a man” – Mcbrown ‘subtly’ mocks her husband; Indirectly rubbishes their marriage

- Advertisement -

Star actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has emphatically stated that she sincerely doesn’t need a man while speaking to a set of young ladies at a seminar.

As bragged by the mother of one, she had her own house, cars and properties and a blooming career when she married.

While speaking, she expressed that marriage is more of a burden to her than a blessing because she always has to make sure that her husband is well-fed and comfortable.

Speaking to the young ladies, she stated that she now can’t walk out of her marriage because she will be labelled as a bad person.

