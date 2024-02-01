Sing-A-Thon: Afua Asantewaa pays Ghc 9,286 to Guinness World Records; Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa has confirmed paying $750 which is equivalent to Ghc 9,286 to Guinness World Record for priority review.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy News, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she and her team decided to pay for the priority review after waiting for some weeks and not receiving any official statement from Guinness World Record concerning her longest singing marathon attempt by an individual.

According to Afua, the fee for the priority review is $650 but there are other hidden additional charges – And because of this, she paid $750 in total.

Citing from the official website of Guinness World Records, if an applicant chooses the Priority Application service, Guinness World Records will respond to him or her within 5 working days (as opposed to the usual 12 weeks).

Afua Asantewaa concluded her captivating Guinness World Record attempt for the singing marathon after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes on the 29th of December 2023.

The marathon commenced at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023.

Addressing her supporters after receiving medical attention behind a screen onstage, Asantewaa revealed that she had lost track of time during the five-day endeavour.

Expressing her hope that this achievement would inspire women and youth across the country, Asantewaa conveyed gratitude for the support received from musicians, politicians, and security officials at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

