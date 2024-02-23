Sing-A-Thon: Guinness World Records refunds Afua Asantewaa’s Ghc 9,286 after disqualifying her

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, after 2 months of waiting, Guinness World Records has rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

While addressing the public after her remarkable feat, Afua Asantewaa expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her, including those who showed up at the Akwaaba Village and those who could not.

“At a point, I kept asking which day it was, and I finally got to know that today is Friday. On behalf of my family, team, volunteers, the media, and Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this attempt; it has been a smooth journey and a very successful one,” she noted.

While hoping for the best possible outcome to take over the record from India’s Sunil Waghmare, she has been hit by an unimaginable blow despite her tremendous efforts.

According to GWR, it refused Afua Asantewaa’s $750 for the priority review because it has already launched investigations into her attempt.

“Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.

The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts.”