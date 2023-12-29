type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSing-A-Thon: Sunil Waghmare visits Ghana to support and congratulate Afua Asantewaa -...
Entertainment

Sing-A-Thon: Sunil Waghmare visits Ghana to support and congratulate Afua Asantewaa – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

It was all love and tears when Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon touched down in Ghana to support and congratulate Afua Asantewaa for unofficially breaking his record.

He’s been holding the record for the past 11 years since he broke it in 2012 having sang for 105 hours until Afua Asantewaa’s feat.

His presence here has delighted many Ghanaians and given the people a feel that the outside world is really watching us and it’s all thanks to the relentless Afua Asantewaa.

Afua Asantewaa officially brought her Singathon challenge to an end at the 126 hour mark and now awaiting official validation and confirmation from the Guinness world record.

Check out the historic video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Friday, December 29, 2023
Accra
mist
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.9mph
93 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more