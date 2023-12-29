Sing-A-Thon: Sunil Waghmare visits Ghana to support and congratulate Afua Asantewaa – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

It was all love and tears when Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon touched down in Ghana to support and congratulate Afua Asantewaa for unofficially breaking his record.

He’s been holding the record for the past 11 years since he broke it in 2012 having sang for 105 hours until Afua Asantewaa’s feat.

His presence here has delighted many Ghanaians and given the people a feel that the outside world is really watching us and it’s all thanks to the relentless Afua Asantewaa.

Afua Asantewaa officially brought her Singathon challenge to an end at the 126 hour mark and now awaiting official validation and confirmation from the Guinness world record.

Check out the historic video below