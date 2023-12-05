type here...
Sing in English if you want to blow –  Nathaniel Bassey tells Ghanaian gospel musicians

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey has advised his Ghanaian colleagues to stop singing in local dialects and start singing in English if they want to expand their reach.

He made these declarations in the form of a prophecy at  the just ended Jesus Christ Encounter event on December 2 where he passionately prophesied.

Nathaniel Bassey voiced his worry that their likeness in singing in Twi is limiting their global visibility during his speech at the event.

He mentioned a period when Ghanaian artists will also be hosting events in Nigeria and other countries around the world.

“In the next 4 to 5 years, Psalmists from Ghana will come to Nigeria and host their own concert, and your songs will rise from Ghana to the nations of the earth,” he said.

“As a way of instruction, can I plead with Ghanaian music ministers to write songs in English? Yes, I know you love your local dialect, Twi, etc but there is an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your songs.” he said.

