Singer Ayra Starr shows her V at an event; Photos go viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has come under intense criticism over her choice of outfit for an event.

As we all know, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter has become the boldface of the Y2K revival.

From her vivid music videos to her stylish magazine covers, Ayra’s wardrobe is at the intersection of Y2K sensibilities and Nigeria’s Alté subculture.

Y2K fashion emerged in the late ’90s and became even more wild in the early aughts.

Ayra Starr falls on stage at Afrochella

International female singers (both solo and group) defined pop’s landscape with denim cut-offs, crop t-shirts, loose-fitting jeans, and diamante sunnies in their music videos.

Ayra’s style trajectory could also be traced to Nollywood of this era.

Think of 2000s films like Behind Closed Doors, Games Men Play and Girls Cot.

These films featured stars like Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Stella Damasus, and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who were wearing skimpy spaghetti strap dresses, denim miniskirts, and tight crop shirts.

However, her recent outfit has landed her in trouble as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction which unknowingly exposed her private parts.

Below is the bodycon see-through outfit that exposed Ayra Starr’s private parts.

Netizens Reactions…

@Kwame age – Sabi girl no dey too like pant

@Sadia – Her body her choice

@AmiThe Machine – Whatever Ayra Starr is selling in that America, I wish her the best. Lol, I can see people attacking the guys zooming in on the pictures but they’re not speaking on her dressing. I want to believe she’s covered down there but then again, it’s Ayra Starr, nakedness is her MO.

@Revelations Rabbi – She needs her own Only Fans.

