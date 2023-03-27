A report received by GHPage suggests Ghanaian singer Rebecca Acheampong, well known as Becca, has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with her husband.

The 38-year-old songstress in February 2019 gave birth to a baby girl, her first child, six months after getting married to Tobi-Sanni Daniel in August 2018.

And four years later the couple has added a new member to their family.

This is according to a yet-confirmed post made by notorious ghost blogger SelTheBomb on her SnapChat timeline.

She shared a picture of Becca with the caption: “Quick Gist!! According to information reaching Bomb Gist GH, Ghanaian singer Becca has given birth to a baby boy.”

It appears Becca was about three or four months pregnant when she graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with Masters in Brands and Communications in August 2022.

She did not only graduate as one of the best students with a high-ranking CGPA of 3.92 but also emerged as the overall best student and valedictorian of her class.

As a valedictorian, she was given the privilege to deliver a message about her toil and aspirations.

The message from Rebecca Acheampong hinged on how far she has come as a singer who appreciates events happening around her, be they political, social, or economic.

She interlaced her impressive speech with a bit of history where he made notable references to past heroes who have worked their socks off to better human societies and to make the world a better place.

Becca’s impeccable articulation of the English language and her command of grammar became almost the most endearing part of her speech.

As a singer, Beccas allowed her passion, love, and emotion to run through the speech as she drummed home her personal aspirations as a graduate combined with her gift as a celebrated African singer.

“I dedicate this to every single woman, every single young girl out there that you are smarter than you can ever imagine. Do not underestimate the power of a determined woman; the mind of a determined woman. “