Award-winning Ghanaian female singer, Efya, has sparked massive dating rumours on the internet after a video of her protruding stomach landed on the internet.

This video was recorded during the plush birthday party of renowned Ghanaian female entrepreneur famously known as Confidence.

In the video, one can see Efya happily flaunting her baby bump as she wore a revealing dress.

Well, we can’t emphatically state if Efya is actually pregnant or not but netizens have already concluded that she’s has conceived and will put to birth very soon.

Other social media users have also suggested that she’s not pregnant and it’s her stomach that has gotten big for eating late at night and refusing to exercise.

Nothing can be hidden under the sun and if Efya is truly pregnant she will eventually give birth and we will also see for ourselves.