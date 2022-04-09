type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSinger, Efya allegedly pregnant
Entertainment

Singer, Efya allegedly pregnant

By Armani Brooklyn
Efya
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian female singer, Efya, has sparked massive dating rumours on the internet after a video of her protruding stomach landed on the internet.

This video was recorded during the plush birthday party of renowned Ghanaian female entrepreneur famously known as Confidence.

In the video, one can see Efya happily flaunting her baby bump as she wore a revealing dress.

Well, we can’t emphatically state if Efya is actually pregnant or not but netizens have already concluded that she’s has conceived and will put to birth very soon.

Other social media users have also suggested that she’s not pregnant and it’s her stomach that has gotten big for eating late at night and refusing to exercise.

Nothing can be hidden under the sun and if Efya is truly pregnant she will eventually give birth and we will also see for ourselves.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, April 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News