- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay has revealed that the death of Nigerian Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu inspired her new single ‘Survivor’ currently on heavy rotation.

In an interview with Glitch Africa, the singer said when she heard about the passing of the musician following alleged domestic abuse by her husband, music was the only way she could express her “anger”.

Wendy Shay said the song is aimed at empowering women in abusive relationships to speak up, while also indicating it’s a broken heart song for emotionally wounded men and women.

“So I decided to do a song to empower women, especially those who are in abusive relationships. What really gingered this song was when I heard the death of the late Nigerian Gospel singer Osinachi,” she said.

The Rufftown Records signee said, “that was the only way I could display my anger, through music and I want every woman and in some cases men to tap into that energy to let out any anger in them.”

The husband of a top Nigerian gospel singer who died in April in Abuja has pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to her death and alleged abuse in their marriage.

She sang in the 2017 hit gospel song Ekwueme, which has 77 million YouTube views.

Peter Nwachukwu faces 23 charges in total.

Some of them relate to domestic violence, including emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, as well as culpable homicide – an offence that can be punished with the death penalty.