Entertainment

Singer Ruger walks out from stage after female fan grabs his manhood [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Ruger sexual assault by female fan
Ruger groped by female fan on stage
There has been major outrage on social media after Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, was on Sunday sexually assaulted while performing on stage.

In the video making the rounds online, Ruger was performing to a charged-up crowd as everyone was jamming to his hit song ‘Dior’.

However, an unidentified woman standing in the front row suddenly groped his manhood when the singer moved towards the edge of the stage.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, held on to it with a strong show of disapproval written on his face before he walked away from the stage.

Watch the video as seen on social media below:

There was no sign of remorse from the lady as she carried on to enjoy the show as though nothing had happened.

Reacting to the footage on social media, fans of the singer mainly Nigerians have condemned the lady’s action.

Below are some comments GHPAGE gathered on Twitter:

@Novieverest, “Watched the sexual assault video of Ruger and I feel traumatized too. It’s so scary, the man was just performing his craft and someone took away his joy and peace. Imagine other men that go through worse daily but can’t say because the world would mock them. The world is unjust.”

@Jayboss, “This is madness and glaring sexual assault. Men aren’t safe anymore, I’m literally shaking right now, my thoughts are with Ruger, I really hope he’s mentally fine. That lady should be convicted.”

@_jranthony, “Sadly if Ruger had done anything to that lady that harassed him on stage he would have been dragged for violence.”

@itsbasito, “Ruger handled the situation well, he couldn’t have reacted better than that. He knows as a celebrity he is at disadvantage. If he reacted with violence, nobody would have cared about what happened, same people, telling him to boot the girl would have dragged him for his action.”

@_asiwajujerry, “That girl should count her lucky stars say Ruger calm sha. Make she go try am with Burna, na surgery them go use repair her jaw.”

@afamdelux “That Babe that touched Ruger’s penis on stage should better not try that shit with someone like Burna Boy, because Chale, you are going to wake-up in ICU.”

@belafeid, “This world is rigged against men bro. If It was a guy that did what the girl did to Ruger, the whole world would have called for his head by now.”

    Source:GHPage

