- Advertisement -

A 45-year-old single father is in the grips of Nigeria’s Ogun State law enforcement authorities.

The man had chained and locked up his three children and denied them food and water for over three months, causing the deaths of two of them.

The suspect, identified as Gbenga Ogunfadeke, was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was picked up by men of the State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps.

According to pulse.ng, he had accused the children of stealing, hence he chose to subject them to such cruel treatment leading to their heartbreaking death.

David Akinremi, commander of the Security Network confirmed the suspect’s arrest in Abeokuta, Ogun capital.

It is reported that since he took custody of the children aged 16, 17 and 18 following his broken marriage with their mother, Busola Otusegun, he had been maltreating them.

Akinremi disclosed that the suspect admitted to chaining and confining the children. He however denied starving the of food and water.

He again denied that the two children died as a result of the wicked treatment he meted out to them.

“One of the three children came across his aunt in Ibiade where he currently lives with his father (suspect) and narrated their experience with their father which led to the death of his two elder siblings – Yusuf Ogunfadeke (18) and Dasola Ogunfadeke (17) between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode where they were all living with the suspect until he relocated back to Ibiade.

“According to him (the child), their father chained and locked them in solitary confinement without food and water for over three months which led to the death of the two siblings but he miraculously survived the ordeal,” the Amotekun chief stated, as quoted by pulse.ng.