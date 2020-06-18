type here...
I have single-handedly made Anas Aremeyaw Anas unpopular – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has bragged about his ability to render popular investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas a ‘nobody’ in the country after their fight months ago. 

He made this comment on in an interview when he was reacting to some comments from people that he never finishes any fight he starts. 

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated: “I have finished that boy. Today, who is Anas? I have exposed him. So if Obinim’s social media people say I don’t finish whatever I start, they don’t know. I will go all out with them. The way I finished Anas. Today, everyone knows he is bad character”, he claimed.

The politician and investigative journalist some years ago got into a serious fight following Anas’ exposé on former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi which led to his sacking.

Angry Kennedy Agyapong launched an attack on Anas stating that the latter had no moral rights to expose people since he(Anas) is a corrupt person. 

He revealed that he would also show a video of Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaging in fraudulent acts which he titled ‘Who watches the Watchman’.

He said; “This is not the end of it all. In the coming days, I’ll also show Anas in different recordings deceiving people to take money as gifts and he later capturing them to put out there. What kind of cruelty is that?” 

Kennedy after showing the video of Anas in corrupt dealings challenged Anas to provide concrete evidence on his source of wealth, alleging that the investigative journalist has acquired estates and lands together with other vast assets by extorting monies from people. 

