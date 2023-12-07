Single mother of two nabbed for stealing a goat – Photos

- Advertisement -

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, a single mother of two was nabbed while trying to steal a goat.



The sad incident at Gboko, Benue State in Nigeria.



The details surrounding the incident remain somewhat elusive, but reports indicate that the woman was apprehended while she was still in the process of escaping with the stolen goat.

READ ALSO: Two lesbobo ladies arrested after their video got published online



The twist in the tale, however, lies in the community response, as some individuals have stepped forward to offer assistance to the accused woman, recognizing her as a single mother of two.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



It’s strongly believed that the single mother of two was forced to steal just to take care of her kids as she’s currently unemployed.



Pictures from the scene that have since surfaced online and gone viral in the process show the woman crying and pleading for mercy from the angry mob.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky happily shows off his new boyfriend in latest pictures