Single mother storms market in search of a husband

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Single-mum
Single-mum

A market was turned into the centre of attraction as a single mother appeared neatly dressed with placards looking for a husband.

The woman appeared at the market centre dressed as if she was having her traditional marriage while playing music from a Bluetooth speaker.

A young boy who was also seen in the video was seen holding a cardboard with the inscription seeking a single man as her husband.

The inscription on the sign reads, “Yes I’m a single mum searching for a single dad,” which suggests she doesn’t want a man who doesn’t have a child like her.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

