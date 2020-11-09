type here...
Sista Afia celebrates her birthday with stunning but raunchy photos – Celebrities react

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian songstress Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia has ‘stormed’ social media with breathtaking photos as she celebrates her birthday.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker has served the internet once again with some wild photos, and netizens can’t stop talking about it.

Her colleagues in the entertainment industry took to the comment section to react to the picture as they wish her well on her birthday.

The 29-year-old talented musician sharing the beautiful and mouthwatering photos on her official social media pages wrote; “8-11. Today is all about me the love shown already is incredible ??? Go Go Go!! it’s my birthday ?“.

Sista Afia
Some celebrities after Sista Afia posted the photos reacted, wishing her long life and more. Read some comments below;

oheneyere_mercyasiedu: “Happy Birthday my dearest daughter. I can’t fathom how you’ve aged gracefully and beautifully.

Wishing you more life, success, hits, money, strength, opportunities, favours, and all that your heart desires. This is what a mother will wish for her beautiful daughter. Love you more @sista.afia ??????????”

moeshaboduong: “Happy birthday gorgeous ????”

iamtimakumkum: “You deserve all the love hun??”

empress_dictabee; “Happy birthday ??? gorgeous ?”

Source:GHPAGE

