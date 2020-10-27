type here...
Sista Afia clashes with Efia Odo on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Efia Odo and Sista Afia
Musician Sista Afia and nudest Efia Odo are at war with each other on social media again.

The two had not been good friends in the past by recently, they came together to settle their differences and made peace.

Just weeks after making peace, they are now back at the neck of each other and this time their fight is somehow funny.

Well, it started when a tweep shared a post on social media asking people to comment who that was adding that people should give out wrong answers only.

Efia Odo after sighting the post commented on the photo by mentioning the name of Sista Afia on the post something that got the musician angry who clapped back at her with a warning and threatening to beat the hell out of Efia Odo.

See screenshot of their fights on social media.

Sista Afia -Efia Odo
Sista Afia -Efia Odo1
Sista Afia -Efia Odo2
Sista Afia -Efia Odo3
Sista Afia -Efia Odo4
Sista Afia -Efia Odo5
Sista Afia -Efia Odo6
Sista Afia -Efia Odo7
Sista Afia -Efia Odo8
Sista Afia -Efia Odo9
Sista Afia -Efia Odo10
Sista Afia -Efia Odo11
We all wait to see what would happen between these two celebrities since Sista Afia is in Ghana but Efia Odo on the other hand is currently chilling in the United States with her family.

