Sista Afia disgraced big time as macho man storms FM station for his money – Video

- Advertisement -

Sista Afia found herself wanting in the studious of Accra FM earlier this morning after a well-built man stormed the premises of the station to demand his money.

According to this macho man, Sista Afia and her managerial team have refused to pay him for his services.

READ ALSO: I wanted to quit United Showbiz after Bullgod’s arrest for threatening Akufo-Addo – Nana Ama McBrown

The angry guy who was ready to beat the hell out of Sista Afia and her manager who was also present in the studios alleged that he was hired for a bouncing gig after the job he has never set his eyes on them again.

Sista Afia who appeared very shocked at the guy’s accusations denied ever knowing him or hiring him as he claimed.

Her manager on the other hand also rubbished the macho man’s statement that they owe him.

The infuriated guy was swiftly walked out of the studios before he could do more verbal and physical damages to Sister Afia and her manager.

READ ALSO: Accra: 19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times after catching her brother & mother making love

Check out the video below to know more…

However, a couple of netizens who have chanced upon this video have put forward that Sista Afia owes that guy as claimed because she looked very guilty in the video.

Others have also drawn our attention to the possibility it might be a planned thing to promote her newly released banger titled “Asuoden”.

Ah well, time will time if Sista Afia actually owes the guy or it’s one of the gimmicks celebrities employ to promote their projects.