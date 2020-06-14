Sista Afia and Efia Odo fight ‘dirty’ on Twitter

- Advertisement -

The rivalry between singer Sista Afia and actress and video vixen is getting worse from the look of thing as the two again on Twitter have clashed very ‘dirty’.

Their new ‘fight’ follows ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana’s comments yesterday on UTV’s united showbiz saying Efia Odo was shy when she came fresh into showbiz and was the one behind her pushing her to go wild.

Efia Odo in swift reaction to Abeiku’s comments took to Twitter to say she was never shy maybe Abeiku Santana was rather referring to Sista Afia.

The tweet by Efia Odo started the whole heated fight again today that caused the two to go nasty and crazy at each other once again.

Sista Afia warned Efia Odo to keep her name out of her mouth and Odo also mocked her that she’s trying to cause beef because she wants attention since her songs, especially the new one she released is not trending.

