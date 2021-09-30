Sista Afia and Efia Odo ignites their longstanding beef as they drag each other on social media

- Advertisement -

Sista Afia and Efia Odo have ignited their longstanding beef with yet another disgusting display of personality attacks on social media.

For some time now, the duo has been on each other, going hard on one another at the least of chance on the various video and microblogging platforms.

Months ago, singer Sista Afia and actress and video vixen Efia Odo went into a fight after Abeiku Santana passed a comment on UTV’s united showbiz saying Efia Odo was shy when she came fresh into showbiz and was the one behind her pushing her to go wild.

Efia Odo in a swift reaction to Abeiku’s comments took to Twitter to say she was never shy maybe Abeiku Santana was rather referring to Sista Afia.

The tweet by Efia Odo started the whole heated fight again and that caused the two to go nasty and crazy at each other once again.

Sista Afia warned Efia Odo to keep her name out of her mouth and Odo also mocked her that she’s trying to cause beef because she wants attention since her songs are not trending.

In a fresh banter, Afia commented ‘mtcheww’ under a post by Nkonkonsah who apparently shared a screenshot of Efia Odo’s shade to Celebrities who flaunt Iphones on the internet, Odo replied.

Some of the words used against each other are very vulgar. Check them out here;