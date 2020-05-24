type here...
Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz clashed on Mcbrown’s show-It ended in tears

By RASHAD
Freda Rhymz, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Sista Afia
It seems the beef between Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia is not going away anything soon looking at how things are unfolding.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, the popular Ghanaian actress invited Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia to her show on UTV to settle their beef.

Well, it didn’t go down well as expected. Sista Afia and Freda ended up throwing wild shots at each on live tv as each attempted to explain how it all went down.

It got worse at a point that Freda Rhymz nearly walked out of the show during an exchange due to how she was being bullied by Sista Afia.

Watch the video below

The beef between Sista Afia Freda started when Freda Rhymz replied to a diss song from Sista Afia. Freda threw crazy shots at Sista Afia including describing her as an old woman

