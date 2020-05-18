type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fight at TV3 premises

By Qwame Benedict

Musician Sista Afia and female rapper Freda Rhymz have taken their lyrical beef to a different level.

The two have been caught on camera trying to fight at the premises of TV3 earlier this morning.

From the interview Sista Afia could be seen trying to attack Freda who in turn was also bracing herself up to meet Sista Afia face to face maybe to exchange blows.

From the video the situation would have gotten worse if not for the timely intervention of some workers of TV3 who where close to where the incident was happening.

Watch the video below:

This whole beef started after Sista Afia drop a rap song titled ‘WMT’ where she threw punches at some female rappers in the industry.

Female rappers like Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony have responded to her very well but it looks like the diss song from Freda got her angry.

Last Saturday during an interview with Mzgee on TV3 she disclosed that she would beat Freda a little if the meet anywhere in town.

Her comments where considered as a joke but from what happened at the TV3 premises this morning leaves a lot of questions.

