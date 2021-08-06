Sista Afia will join Moesha Boduong soon-Gospel Musician Davemens

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Gospel musician Musician who is the cousin of Popular female Gospel Musician Joyce Blessing has made a shocking revelation about Singer Sista Afia in a new video.

According to the talented singer who featured Sista Afia in his yet to be released Gospel song, he chose Sista Afia for the collaboration because God directed him to work with her because she will also repent soon and spread the word of God just like how Moesha Boduong abandoned her old ways to spread the Gospel.

“After listening to Sista Afia’s verse on my new song, I felt the Holy Spirit moving within me and It was no surprise to find out that she is the niece of Archbishop Duncan Williams.

She has a lot of Gospel in her and she will start spreading the word of God soon”; Davemens reveals.

Watch the video below:

Well, time will tell