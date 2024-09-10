type here...
GhPageNewsSista Afia mocks Efia Odo as resturant owner sacks her
News

Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo as resturant owner sacks her

By Armani Brooklyn
Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo as resturant owner sacks her

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia, has reignited her long-standing feud with Efia Odo, following the socialite’s public disassociation from Eats Avenue, a restaurant she had previously claimed to own.

The latest development has sparked a social media frenzy, with many questioning the true ownership of the establishment.

The clash between Sista Afia and Efia Odo dates back several months, with Sista Afia initially casting doubt on Odo’s claims of owning the popular eatery.

At the time, Efia Odo vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that she was indeed the owner of Eats Avenue.

Efia Odo storms Sista Afia's birthday party despite her warning
Efia Odo and Sista Afia

However, the situation has taken a dramatic as Efia Odo has announced her decision to step away from the restaurant.

In a surprising move, Efia Odo took to her social media platforms to inform her followers about her departure from Eats Avenue, advising them to visit the restaurant “at their own risk.”

This announcement, which left fans and followers bewildered, came just weeks after Sista Afia had publicly questioned Efia Odo’s ownership claims.

-- AD --

The timing of Odo’s statement has led many social media users to believe that Sista Afia’s earlier suspicions were justified.

Reacting to the unfolding drama, Sista Afia wasted no time in trolling Efia Odo.

The singer took to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to mock her longtime rival with a cheeky tweet: “Edon Cast Last last …….”

The tweet, which references the popular phrase used to denote when the truth is finally revealed, seemed to suggest that Sista Afia feels vindicated by the latest developments.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways