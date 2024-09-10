Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo as resturant owner sacks her

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia, has reignited her long-standing feud with Efia Odo, following the socialite’s public disassociation from Eats Avenue, a restaurant she had previously claimed to own.

The latest development has sparked a social media frenzy, with many questioning the true ownership of the establishment.

The clash between Sista Afia and Efia Odo dates back several months, with Sista Afia initially casting doubt on Odo’s claims of owning the popular eatery.

At the time, Efia Odo vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that she was indeed the owner of Eats Avenue.

However, the situation has taken a dramatic as Efia Odo has announced her decision to step away from the restaurant.

In a surprising move, Efia Odo took to her social media platforms to inform her followers about her departure from Eats Avenue, advising them to visit the restaurant “at their own risk.”

This announcement, which left fans and followers bewildered, came just weeks after Sista Afia had publicly questioned Efia Odo’s ownership claims.

The timing of Odo’s statement has led many social media users to believe that Sista Afia’s earlier suspicions were justified.

Reacting to the unfolding drama, Sista Afia wasted no time in trolling Efia Odo.

The singer took to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to mock her longtime rival with a cheeky tweet: “Edon Cast Last last …….”

The tweet, which references the popular phrase used to denote when the truth is finally revealed, seemed to suggest that Sista Afia feels vindicated by the latest developments.