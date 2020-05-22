- Advertisement -

Popular Female rapper Eno Barony amid her ‘beef’ with singer Sista Afia has expressed her respect in the manner the latter was able to recite her rap lines without help.

In an exclusive interview on HitzFm, Eno indicated that her colleague, Sista Afia did very well with her rap on her “WMT” song.

According to her, Sista Afia startled her when she was started body-shaming her since both of them are plus size women, thus they should be used to that.

She added that there are different types of rap in Ghana, and when a person raps you can easily identify where the person from, hence her respect for Afia.

With that basis, she indicated that the manner in which Sista Afia was rapping had a feel of Sowutoum in it. Though, she was not referring to Medikal.

Nevertheless, she firmly stated that none can be compared to her when it comes to the rap game in Ghana.