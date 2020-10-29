Guess the lyrical beef between Sista Afia and other female rapper would soon start again after the Sista Afia in a new post threw shots at them.

According to Sista Afia in her latest post, she has now made all the female rappers in the country become singers after the release of her rap song months ago.

Taking to her social media page she shared: “Ghana! u people for appreciate me see the way i make rappers turn singers! SMH”

See screenshot below:

It would be remembered that Sista Afia month ago after the release of her ‘WMT’ song bragged about being the best female rapper in the country.

This comment angered some female rappers in the country but Freda Rhymz took it upon herself to respond with a diss song which hit hard at Sista Afia.

If not for the timely intervention from some people at the premises of TV3, the two would have engaged in a physical fist fight.

They later met on United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown where they both settled their differences and apologized to each other.

We hope her new comment won’t trigger another beef with any of the other female rappers again.