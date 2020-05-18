- Advertisement -

Sista Afia following the trolls on social media for involving herself in rap ‘beef’ with other female artists has promised not to venture into rap music again.

According to her, she prefers to stick to the style of which she is known for. Sista Afia made this announcement in an interview with 3FM’s MzGee on her show.

Responding to why she wants to back-out, Afia said she will never try to venture into rap again because it may cause her fans to have mixed feelings about the genre she is known for.

“No no no I’m not doing it again. I just had fun with it…..I want people to love me for my music, I don’t want them to change. I like the style of music that I do. I was just having fun..” Sista Afia noted.

Over the weeks, Sista Afia caused a massive stir in Ghanaian music after she released a double rap song dubbed ‘WMT‘ and ‘You Got Nerves.‘

The two songs paved the way for most female rappers, notably Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz, to showcase their talents.