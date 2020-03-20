Sister Deborah clashes with Berla Mundi on Twitter, argues over ‘woman with less friends make good wife’

- Advertisement -

Actress Sister Derby has clashed with broadcast journalist Berla Mundi on Twitter.

Vanessa Deborah aka Sister Derby has warned Berla Mundi not to spread her weakness to others after they clashed over opinions on finding the right husband.

The banter between them started when Berla Mundi, a news anchor at TV3, shared a screenshot of a viral comment that says “believe it or not women with fewer friends make a good wife” and asked her followers on Twitter if the comment is true.?

Unbidden Sister Derby in reply to the Tweet also quizzed Berla saying “what about abusive husbands who prefer their wives with fewer friends so they can beat their wives in peace? No one to advise their wives for their own betterment.”?

Berla Mundi responding to Derby’s Tweet: “That’s the other side of the issue too. But it means you should have a few good friends that can advise you the right way”

Her response to her comment however seemingly did not go down well with Sister Derby. She angrily Tweeted back saying “If you are looking for a husband who will control your life, don’t come and spread your weakness to us”.

Conclusions drawn from her Tweet clearly indicates that Sister Derby sees Berla’s comments as one that seeks to spread her weakness to other people.?

Derby’s reply has fast attracted mixed reactions from tweeps as many are of the view that Derby should apologize to Berla for her harsh comments. And she uninvitedly added her voice to the Mundi’s Tweet.