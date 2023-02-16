“A guy who didn’t get you an iPhone 14, gifts on Val’s Day is liability, dump him” – Sister Derby

Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, has been receiving sticks on social media for asking women to dump guys who didn’t spoil them on Valentine’s Day.

In a video she shared earlier, the “Kakalika” singer said, “Any guy who did not get you an iPhone 14 must dump your jewellery.

According to her, if a guy is serious about a lady, he will surely go above and beyond himself to shower her with gifts on Valentine’s Day.

Therefore, any guy who has expressed interest in a girl but has not gotten her either an iPhone 14 or jewellery must be deemed a liability and dumped.

Many have reacted with anger to the opinion shared by the singer. According to critics, even after her relationship with Medikal, she was still dumped for Fella Makafui.

Eiii, #ChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/OLKawDkBz8 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 16, 2023

These irate netizens assumed that she did not play her part and was always on the receiving end of goodies.