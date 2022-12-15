type here...
Sister Derby breaks up with her boyfriend, David

By Armani Brooklyn
Sister Derby and her boyfriend
Self-styled African mermaid, Sister Derby has broken up with her boyfriend David just after a year of dating.

After the singer broke up with Medikal, she kept her love affair off social media for some time until November 2021 when she introduced David to the world as her new lover.

They confirmed that they were in an affair during this year’s Valentine’s day when they broke the internet with spicy pictures.

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

Ever since then, both Sister Derby and David have been flaunting each other on their social media pages and they also usually attend events together.

Apparently, Sister Derby has broken up with David and the reason is yet to be known.

A simple glance through Sister Derby’s IG page confirms that she has unfollowed David and also deleted all of their pictures together.

Just like Sister Derby, David has also unfollowed Sister Derby and deleted all the pictures they took together.

The two former love birds have wiped off all the memories they shared on the internet together and there’s no going back.

Prior to this, Sister Derby was captured in recent times not wearing the promise ring from David.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker is might be depressed wherever she is at the moment because she was very certain about marrying David but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned

Scroll through Sister Derby’s IG page to confirm this new development yourself

    Source:Ghpage

