Sister Derby defends LGBTQI & gives 5 reasons why it should be legalized in Ghana

Sister Debbie has thrown her weight behind the the few minority of Ghanaians who are lobbying to ensure that lesbian, gay, bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and intersex (LGBTQI) is legalized in Ghana.

Majority of Ghanaians stand against the legalization of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and intersex (LGBTQI) because of how it goes against the customs and traditions of the land. The laws of the country does not also allow that.

In recent days, the issue of the LGBTQI resurfaced when the group set up an office in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Since the set of the office there have been a whole lot of commentaries about the LGBTQI with a massive reaction by many Ghanaians calling for a shut down of such an office by the group the constitution of the country deemed it criminal.

Though many are of the opinion that, it should be totally abolished and not to be encouraged at all in Ghana, there are few Ghanaians who think that anyone should be allowed to exercise his or her sexual freedom which forms part of the human rights.

Ghanaian musician Sister Debbie is part of the few minority who think the LGBTQI should be allowed to operate and has been giving reasons why the LGBTQI should be legalized.

BELOW ARE HER ARGUMENT FOR LEGALIZING LGBTQI:

, legalising#LGBTQIdoes not mean they are coming to molest or rape you like your uncles did while mothers protected them. That’s a crime. It means they will be protected from homophobes like you, so you can’t harm them! Let them be! Period!#LGBTQ#LGBT“

2, “The bishops/priests claim Jesus was the most kind person who they follow while being wicked to a marginalised group Jesus would have protected and fought for!!! Think about it.#LGBTQI#LGBTQ”

3, “Why have a law that says criminalise humans whose sex preference is diff from yours? Why does their toto concern you so much? Yet you don’t get this angry when people are raped, children are forced into marriage, or even innocent people killed?! Common sense is lacking obv#LGBTQ”

4, “If ‘the sex’ is not rape or defilement, how are 2 consented adults dating our issue? Rape and child marriage(which consists of abuse, pedophilia, slavery) causes trauma which can last for long that is why that should concern us not two consented gay adults. Think!#LGBTQ#LGBT”

5,What an evil man! If persons with albinism like him weren’t protected like we are trying to protect the#LGBTQcommunity, will he be alive today?! ‘Albinos’ were being killed for just being and he’s doing same to the gay now. FOH Amoaning