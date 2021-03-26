type here...
Sister Derby describe her past relationship with Medikal as bomboclat

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal and Sister Derby
Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Derby has described her past and last known relationship to the public as ‘bomboclat’.

The model turned singer in a question and answer section with her fans and followers was asked to describe her last relationship and if she has another man in her.

In her response she said her last relationship which was ‘bomboclat’ ended some three years ago.

According to her, she respects herself doesn’t need a man in her life to make her a ‘hoe’ because she is a ‘hoe’ on her own.

Watch the video below:

We are all aware that the last known relationship of Sister Derby and that was with Medikal.

The two were really enjoying themselves when Fella Makafui came into the picture and it ended in tears for Sister Derby.

Source:Ghpage

