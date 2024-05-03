Medikal’s Planning and Plotting is currently happening at the O2 Arena in London.

Earlier today it was revealed that the tickets for the concert have sold out because his fans were eager to see him and other Ghanaian artists perform.

Before the concert, Medikal released the list of artists booked to perform at the event which included Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

Well, while performing on stage Medikal pulled out a huge surprise as his former girlfriend Deborah aka Sister Vanessa joined him on stage to perform their hit songs together.

Watch the video below: