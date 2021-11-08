Sister Derby new boyfriend allegedly ‘chopping’ Derby’s best friend

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Deborah Vanessa
Sister Derby real name Deborah Vanessa a few hours ago took to social media to show off her new boyfriend but from the look of things, this might not end well.

According to a faceless Instagram blogger, Derby has a bestie who is allegedly warming the bed of Derby’s new boyfriend.

It stated that the lady, known as Nish, used to date Davido and even added some photos to back her claims.

She is said to have moved on from Davido and is now dating Sister Derby’s new man, whom she is proudly parading on social media.

Even more stunning, another photo shows Derby and Nish together at a birthday party for Nish’s daughter, implying that they know each other.

Although the two are said to be pals, Nish is rumoured to be ‘devouring’ Derby’s boyfriend!

Read full post below:

Source:Ghpage

