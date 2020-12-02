Sister Derby shares old videos of moments she shared with Medikal

Sister Derby took a trip down memory lane as she posted old videos of herself and her ex-fiancee Medikal on her Instagram story.

Deborah Vanessa and Medikal dated for 3 years before their separation in 2018 which was rumoured to have been as a result of cheating on the part of the rapper.

The singer and model confirmed these rumours stating that Medikal was seeing Fella behind her back while they were dating.

The extremely attractive Deborah and Medikal put to bed their differences as the award-winning rapper went on to marry actress Fella Makafui while Sister Derby also moved on with her life.

Medikal and Fella tied the knot on March 7, 2020, in a ceremony that was duly attended by celebrities and industry people and ended in controversy after controversy.

It was quite ironical that while Sister Derby and Medikal had mentioned severally that they were going to walk down the aisle together, the rapper who hails from Sotuom ended up marrying Fella.

Meanwhile, the supermodel has reminisced about moments she shared with Medikal by posting old music videos they both featured in on her Instagram story.

Among these videos was the visuals for their nationwide hit song Risky and Gimme Vibe which was one of Medikal’s earliest songs and featured Stonebwoy.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Sister Derby reminisced about her ex-fiancee Medikal as she posted old music videos in which they featured in on her story pic.twitter.com/SeSH9q9yur — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 2, 2020

Whether the songstress was feeling nostalgic about her ex or was just putting out some of her old works is unknown.

One thing that is for sure is that it is very hard to let go of moments shared with someone you genuinely loved.