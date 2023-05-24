Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian songstress Sister Derby has set tongues wagging once again on social media with her nudity.

Over the weekends, Sister Derby was part of the artists billed to perform at the Legon SCR Pent Invasion program organised over the weekend.

The self-styled African mermaid mounted the stage to cause all the tension as she displayed her bum in a sheer baby dress.

Sister-Derby



Before she took the stage, she had a long dress covering her up but she quickly dropped that for the big surprise of unveiling her butt on stage.

The students are seen cheering in excitement as they feed their eyes on her.

Social media users who have come across the video are dragging Derby over her indecent lifestyle despite her age.

As suggested by some of them, the ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker always sought attention through nudity which is very bad and unpleasant.

