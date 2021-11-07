type here...
Sister Derby flaunts her new boyfriend as they kiss during a romantic date at the beach [VIDEO]

By Kweku Derrick
Sister Deborah and boyfriend
Singer Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, has finally shown off her new boyfriend to the world after breaking up with Medikal.

The self-acclaimed African Mermaid, about two weeks ago, took to Snapchat to flaunt a beautiful diamond ring on her finger which she supposedly received from her beau.

It was alleged that the ring was a signal of their relationship being in its advanced stages and very soon we may be hearing wedding bells ringing.

In a new video sighted by GHPage.com on her snap chat, Sister Derby was seen locking lips with her boyfriend during a romantic date at a beach in Matemwe, Zanzibar North, Tanzania.

However, she decided to conceal his face from her fans and followers for obvious reasons – to prevent him from getting snatched up by other ladies.

It appears she has learned her greatest lesson especially after losing her rapper boyfriend Medikal to actress Fella Makafui in the most dramatic fashion.

Watch the video below

Source:GHPage

