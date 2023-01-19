type here...
My elder sister has been paying me for the past 6 years – Pastor Elvis Agyemang
News

My elder sister has been paying me for the past 6 years – Pastor Elvis Agyemang

By Mr. Tabernacle
Pastor Elvis Agyeman Alpha
Ghanaian televangelist, author and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemeng has been in the news for the past few days.

The Chief Alpharian, on the internet, is bashed for extorting monies from people under the guise of praying and working miracles for them and using the name of God and the Bible.

He came under fire following a viral picture of his financial officers counting massive cash after a church service.

But some individuals who have been a beneficiary of the Alpha Hour midnight prayer states that Pastor Agyemang is a true man of God and as such is not as how people are claiming.

The man of God who’s pained over the heavy accusations of using the name of God to extort monies from vulnerable people has finally broken the silence over the issue.

Addressing his congregation over the whole trending saga, the man of God disclosed for the first time that he has never spent a penny of the tithes and offerings he receives.

According to the man of God, all the monies he receives from the congregation are later given back to society.

Pastor Elvis went on to explain that he pays the school fees of hundreds of orphans, gives monthly allowances to multiple widows and supports a lot of financially struggling families.

Talking about how he survives without touching any of the offerings or tithes, he claimed that it’s his elder sister who always gives him part of her monthly salary and that’s what he depends on to feed himself and his family.

    Source:GHPAGE

