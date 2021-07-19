- Advertisement -

Television host Sister Sandy has come out to attack some Ghanaian celebrities who have taken over social media and trolling their colleague Moesha Buduong who recently gave her life to Christ.

According to Sister Sandy in a video, some of the celebrities posting Moesha on their pages and sympathizing with her are mocking her in their Whatsapp group.

She explained that these celebrities have created a Whatsapp group and they had been trolling Moesha.

Sister Sandy explained that she has audio of how they were making fun of the whole situation and wished to drop the voice notes of all that they said in the group but she doesn’t support disgracing or ridiculing people especially women.

She continued that the main reason for that is because the internet doesn’t forget and she is a woman.

”Could you believe that your celebrities have a WhatsApp group, and yesterday, some of them were mocking Moesha. I have the audio of them laughing at Moesha…I wanted to play the audio but I don’t like it when people are disgraced or berated because the internet does not forget, and I’m also a woman,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Moesha Boduong repented slay queen weeks ago got delivered at a Church program where she openly asked for forgiveness.

Days later it emerged that Moesha couldn’t stand everything that was going on and therefore thought of committing suicide but was saved by some unknown people who happened to be around at the right time.

After the news of Moesha trying to commit suicide went viral, a lot of celebrities and Ghanaians came on social media calling on people to pray for her adding that people close to her must keep an eye on her.