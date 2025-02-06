type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Sit Down Daughter Of A Murderer – Abu Jinapor speaks about supposed clash with JJ Rawling’s daughter

By Armani Brooklyn
Daughter Of A Murderer Sit Down - Abu Jinapor speaks about supposed clash with JJ Rawling's daughter

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Jinapor, has denied allegations that he referred to Dr Zanetor Rawlings as the “daughter of a murderer” during a parliamentary session.

Speaking to the press, Mr Jinapor stated that such words are not in his nature and have been falsely attributed to him. “I do not speak in that manner; the words attributed to me are not mine,” he said.

He insisted that anyone familiar with his career and public life would know he does not use such language. “The words being falsely attributed to me are not words I will ever use,” he reiterated.

READ ALSO: “I’ve since slept with over 1000 women after discovering I have HIV” – Man confesses

Mr Jinapor further claimed that he only became aware of the allegation when he saw a trending video the following morning.

- GhPage

“I didn’t even know such words had been uttered. When the video was brought to my attention, I found it false. It cannot be correct,” he said.

He also clarified his approach to parliamentary debates, stating that he does not engage in exchanges across the aisle but rather seeks the Speaker’s recognition before speaking publicly.

Addressing his relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Jinapor expressed deep respect for the former President. He recalled visiting Rawlings multiple times and even seconding his tribute when read by Haruna Iddrisu in Parliament upon his passing.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“When his children established a foundation for tree planting, I was the guest of honour. It is on record what I said about him,” he added.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways