Sit Down Daughter Of A Murderer – Abu Jinapor speaks about supposed clash with JJ Rawling’s daughter

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Jinapor, has denied allegations that he referred to Dr Zanetor Rawlings as the “daughter of a murderer” during a parliamentary session.

Speaking to the press, Mr Jinapor stated that such words are not in his nature and have been falsely attributed to him. “I do not speak in that manner; the words attributed to me are not mine,” he said.

He insisted that anyone familiar with his career and public life would know he does not use such language. “The words being falsely attributed to me are not words I will ever use,” he reiterated.

Mr Jinapor further claimed that he only became aware of the allegation when he saw a trending video the following morning.

“I didn’t even know such words had been uttered. When the video was brought to my attention, I found it false. It cannot be correct,” he said.

He also clarified his approach to parliamentary debates, stating that he does not engage in exchanges across the aisle but rather seeks the Speaker’s recognition before speaking publicly.

Addressing his relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Jinapor expressed deep respect for the former President. He recalled visiting Rawlings multiple times and even seconding his tribute when read by Haruna Iddrisu in Parliament upon his passing.

“When his children established a foundation for tree planting, I was the guest of honour. It is on record what I said about him,” he added.

