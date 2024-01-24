Six coup plotters convicted to death by hanging

- Advertisement -

In a recent ruling, the High Court has pronounced six individuals guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason in connection to an alleged coup plot.

The court has sentenced these six individuals to death by hanging.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, have been acquitted of all charges.

The convicted individuals include Donya Kafui, also known as Ezor, a blacksmith, and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, a fleet manager.

They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason. Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

Among the convicted are three soldiers: Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon. They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

The judgment, which was rendered on Wednesday, was scheduled after all parties involved had submitted their written submissions on November 22, 2023.