Six die in Galamsey pit collapse at Wassa Dunkwa

Six people made up of four men and two women have been confirmed dead after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit collapsed in at Wassa Dunkwa in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victims were trapped underground when the unstable pit walls gave way.

Their fellow miners managed to retrieve the bodies in a desperate rescue effort captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

READ ALSO: Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

The heartbreaking footage shows the lifeless bodies, covered with leaves, being carried away to their respective families.

Residents could be seen mourning as the victims were transported from the site.

Illegal mining remains a major concern in Ghana, with recurring incidents of pit collapses claiming lives.

Despite repeated government crackdowns, the activity continues in many mining communities, driven by unemployment and the lure of quick financial returns.

READ ALSO: Mahama will regret becoming president again – De Lighter Roja