Accra-based TV station TV3’s flagship program Date Rush has been trending for someday now on social media after all the ladies were rejected by Ignatius Acheampong.

One of the ladies who we believe was most humiliated on the show by Ignatius, is Freelove.

On the night, Freelove was of high hopes that she had met her date because her rush was still on only to be disappointed a few seconds later.

When the now-famous Ignatius Acheampong was asked by host Nii Kpakpo Thompson who was also shocked at the turn of events, he disclosed that he had no feelings towards Freelove and the other ladies.

Freelove who couldn’t let things slide just like that decided to tell him her piece of mind stating that he(Ignatius) didn’t know what he wanted in a woman.

Well, after that incident we have been able to do some diggings on Freelove and we present some beautiful photos of her.

Check out some of the photos below:

