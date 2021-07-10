Skeleton Wan teams up with Zylofon Music Artist Obibini on a new joint ‘Wind Dat’

- Advertisement -

HDMEZ records signee Skeleton Wan drops his first major collaboration as he teams up with Award-Winning Rapper Obibini on his new single “Wind Dat” produced by Psycho and Samuel G.

Skeleton Wan after dropping his debut EP “The Street King” received positive remarks from music critics and the song that is currently enjoying massive streams on the EP is “Wind Dat”. As a result, he decided to recruit Zylofon Music Artist Obibini to remix “Wind Dat” which is officially out today and available on all digital platforms.

Listen to the Song below:

Straight banger!!!