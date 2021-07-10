type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSkeleton Wan teams up with Zylofon Music Artist Obibini on a new...
Entertainment

Skeleton Wan teams up with Zylofon Music Artist Obibini on a new joint ‘Wind Dat’

By RASHAD
Skeleton Wan - Obibini
Skeleton Wan - Obibini
- Advertisement -

HDMEZ records signee Skeleton Wan drops his first major collaboration as he teams up with Award-Winning Rapper Obibini on his new single “Wind Dat” produced by Psycho and Samuel G.

Skeleton Wan after dropping his debut EP “The Street King” received positive remarks from music critics and the song that is currently enjoying massive streams on the EP is “Wind Dat”. As a result, he decided to recruit Zylofon Music Artist Obibini to remix “Wind Dat” which is officially out today and available on all digital platforms.

Listen to the Song below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Straight banger!!!

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 10, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
65 %
5.1mph
0 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News