“Skit-making has made you rich and famous, don’t quit” – Brother Sammy advises Dr Likee (Video)

Gospel star, Brother Sammy, has advised Dr Likee not to quit skit-making because it has made him rich and famous.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Brother Sammy encouraged Dr Likee not to exit the skit-making industry due to the words and actions of his detractors.

As stated by Brother Sammy, Dr Likee has been able to build houses and buy cars due to skit-making hence it’ll be a big blow to his finances when he quits his job.

Brother Sammy also recounted how Dr Likee once motivated and encouraged him not to give up and stop helping the same people who kept backstabbing him.

The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker dropped this piece of advice to Dr Likee following his hint at quitting skit-making during an interview with Papa Jay.

As disclosed by emotional Dr Likee, he will quit skit-making in the next two weeks because he’s facing a lot of problems from producers and his colleagues as well as mentees.

Watch the video below to know more…