Skitmaker Ama Tundra gives birth in Germany

Ghanaian actress and comic actress, Ama Tundra, has welcomed a new addition to her family after giving birth in Germany.

The popular actress who’s known for her roles in YouTube skits alongside comedian Dr. Likee and others shared the exciting news in a heartfelt social media post which has since delighted her fans.

In the post, Ama Tundra shared a photo and video of herself standing beside a baby stroller.

Although she kept details about her newborn, including the baby’s gender under wraps but her joy was evident as she expressed her gratitude to God through a series of emojis, marking this special milestone in her life.

Following the announcement, her social media followers have quickly flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations.

Ama Tundra’s fans and colleagues alike have shown immense support for the actress, who has become a well-known face in the Ghanaian entertainment industry through her work on YouTube and collaborations with Dr. Likee’s comedic team.