type here...
GhPageSports"He slaps me without provocation, he's not responsible" - John Mensah's ex-wife...
Sports

“He slaps me without provocation, he’s not responsible” – John Mensah’s ex-wife weeps as she drops a bombshell (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
John Mensah
- Advertisement -

Henrietta Mensah who married former Ghanaian captain John Mensah for 8 years has finally broken silence on the horror she went through as the ex professional football player’s wife,

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kasapa FM, Henritta dropped a thumbnail of damaging allegations againt John Mensah.

She accused the former Black Stars defender of infidelity, abuse, and other sorts of ill treatments.

In the course of the discussion, she tagged John Mensah as a serial womanizer who would sleep with anything in skirts.

Madam Henrietta went on to say that the former player mistreated her in their marital home for the entire 8 years that they were together.

In addition, she additionally alleged that after their divorce eight years ago, John has never provided for his children’s needs and is renting out homes that were intended to be given to her by the court.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GhPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    94 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News