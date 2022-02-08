“He slaps me without provocation, he’s not responsible” – John Mensah’s ex-wife weeps as she drops a bombshell (Video)

- Advertisement -

Henrietta Mensah who married former Ghanaian captain John Mensah for 8 years has finally broken silence on the horror she went through as the ex professional football player’s wife,

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kasapa FM, Henritta dropped a thumbnail of damaging allegations againt John Mensah.

She accused the former Black Stars defender of infidelity, abuse, and other sorts of ill treatments.

In the course of the discussion, she tagged John Mensah as a serial womanizer who would sleep with anything in skirts.

Madam Henrietta went on to say that the former player mistreated her in their marital home for the entire 8 years that they were together.

In addition, she additionally alleged that after their divorce eight years ago, John has never provided for his children’s needs and is renting out homes that were intended to be given to her by the court.

