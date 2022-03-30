type here...
Slay queen nabbed for stealing an iPhone

By Armani Brooklyn
A slay queen who thought she could outsmart the owner of an iPhone 12 Promax has been caught and humiliated big time.

A short video that has surfaced on the internet from the scene captures the money the lady was finally nabbed after weeks of playing hide and seek.

In the video, the lady was trying to deny that she didn’t steal the phone but nemesis had already caught up with her.

According to the owner of the iPhone, the lady told her she wanted to make a video with his phone and before he could say jack, she had vanished into thin air with it.

These loudmouths slay queens on the internet are broke to the core but party and slay life won’t allow them to search for jobs.

    Source:GHpage

