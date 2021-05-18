type here...
News

Slay Queens arrested & handcuffed after their sugar daddy fled leaving huge bill at a hotel

By RASHAD
Slay Queens arrested in a hotel
Slay Queens arrested in a hotel
Three Slay Queens have experienced one of their worse humiliations in life after a hotel manager called the police on them after the man they came to the hotel with fled the venue leaving them with a huge bill to settle.

In the video fast going viral, the Slay Queens were handcuffed and being humiliated as they continue to argue among themselves as to who is to blame for their ordeal.

From what we have gathered on commentaries and the source of the video, the ladies who were skimpily dressed came to book the hotel rooms with a man who appeared worthy.

After enjoying themselves and raking in huge sums of bills, the man secretly fled the hotel leaving the ladies in the hotel to deal with management.

But they could not come up with the amount needed and neither could they produced the whereabouts of the man they came to the hotel.

Watch the humiliating video below

They will have to pay the bill with their sweet by cleaning and mobbing the hotel for some days from all indications. Charley Slay Queen is not a small job oo …lol

Source:GHPAGE

