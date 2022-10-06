type here...
Slayqueen allegedly bolts with man’s car after taking her home

By Albert
A man has taken to social media to cry over his missing car and other valuables.

This happened after she took a lady she randomly met at the club home.

According to him, after their usual weekend escape, the lady requested that he send him home. He accepted the offer.

However, after they had gone home after galavanting all night, he drifted to sleep immediately.

Unknown to him, the lady she had brought home had other plans.

After he had slept, the lady sneakily took his car keys, phones and other valuables and bolted.

When he arose from his sleep, he could not find his car and other valuables.

He shared his story on Snapchat as follows…

A frustrated young man is searching for his car.

