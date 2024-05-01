Slayqueen drops bedroom video with Davido

Recall that a few weeks ago, Davido took over social media trends after a U.S.-based model identified as Bonita Maria first shared a ‘cozy’ photo of herself and the Nigerian singer on Instagram.

The photo that went viral on social media showed the singer kissing the cheeks of the model inside a room.

Following attacks from the singer’s fans on social media, Bonita angrily shared a video capturing a very low moment of the award-winning musician.

In the clip, Davido can be seen crying and begging. He can be heard saying ‘I’m on my knees’.

As reported, Davido sent the video to Bonita after she threatened to break up with him.

It’s alleged Davido was begging for one last intimate moment with Bonita.

Well, as Davido’s wife Chioma is celebrating her birthday today, a slayqueen has shared a video of herself and Davido in the bedroom.

The lady was forced to share the video to prove that she once shared the bed with the superstar singer.

As seen, Davido was deeply asleep after alleged intense intercourse.

The video has garnered over 2 million views on X formerly Twitter alone as well as over 1k comments.

Netizens Reactions…

@Barryshmurda101 – Haaa my idolo just dey disgrace we bingos all the time

@mohammedfx01 – I blame chefchi. biggest olodo to ever exist in Africa

@ChvpoOffSzn – This guy life don spoil seh

@FavoriteNorah – Y’all needs to start minding your own business Constantly digging and making up scandals against Davido won’t make all his money to become yours